Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 12,110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

