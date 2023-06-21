Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

