Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 367,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 206,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 33,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.