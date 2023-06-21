SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.75 and its 200 day moving average is $372.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

