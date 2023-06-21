Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.75 and its 200 day moving average is $372.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.