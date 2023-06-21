American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

