Aries Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

