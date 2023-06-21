Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.01. The company has a market capitalization of $728.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

