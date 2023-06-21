Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $728.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

