Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 370,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

