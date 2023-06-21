Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

