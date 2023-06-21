Mission Wealth Management LP Has $789,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

FDX stock opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.