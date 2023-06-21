Wedmont Private Capital Has $637,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.03 and a 200-day moving average of $279.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.