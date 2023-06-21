Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.69 and a 200-day moving average of $469.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

