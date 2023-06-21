Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.