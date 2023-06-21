5,390 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

