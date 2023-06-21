Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

