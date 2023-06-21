Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

