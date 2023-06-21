Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

