Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.