Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 735.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $354.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

