KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

