Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

