GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $306.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.75 and a 200-day moving average of $372.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

