Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

TSLA stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

