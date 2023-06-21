Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 5,789 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

