Harbor Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

