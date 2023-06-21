Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $728.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

