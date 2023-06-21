Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $779,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

