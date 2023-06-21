Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 199 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
