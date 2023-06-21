Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.72 and a 200 day moving average of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

