Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.