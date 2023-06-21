Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

