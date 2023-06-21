Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

