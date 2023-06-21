Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 10,523 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

