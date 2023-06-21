Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

