Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

