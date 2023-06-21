Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

