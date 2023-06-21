Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Valero Energy comprises about 1.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

