Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.