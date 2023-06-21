Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

