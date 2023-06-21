Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

