Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

