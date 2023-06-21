Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.