Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

