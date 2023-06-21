Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 146,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 298,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

