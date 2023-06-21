Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 11,596 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 128,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.