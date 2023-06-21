Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

