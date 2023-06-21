The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

