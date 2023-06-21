Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,482 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 67,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

VZ stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

